Local Nonprofit is making learning easier for 4-year-olds

Kim Fisher with Waterford UPStart joined Nicea Degering on ABC4 this afternoon to talk about children returning to school and another option that parents of 4 year-olds have!

As children head back to school, parents are left trying to decide what’s better, sending children back, or keeping them home. For parents of 4 year-olds across Utah, that decision is a little less stressful thanks to a local nonprofit and state leaders. You have an option to get your kids ready for kindergarten at home and it costs nothing.

Education is obviously very important for children early in life.

Waterford UPstart – at home early education for children in the year before kindergarten.

They teach the basics of literacy – letter recognition, phonics, phonemic awareness.

This gives children the foundation for reading so they walk into school ready to learn.

The average graduate walks into kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level.

One thing Waterford UPstart has seen since the start of COVID is that a lot of families don’t have the tools they need to do the work from home. Some don’t have internet, others don’t have enough computers.

Waterford UPstart gives parents all the tools they need to become a child’s first teacher.

If they don’t have a computer for their child or the internet, it is provided that at no cost.

They also provide an adaptive curriculum 15 minutes a day 5 days a week that teaches your child all the academic things you might not know.

Then a coach is provided to parents along with a dashboard to keep track of their child’s progress. Also, push notifications that give parents ways to engage their child offline as well.

Best of all, this all costs nothing.

Waterford UPstart is able to make all of this possible due to several things:

They get funding from the state legislature and that covers a large portion of the 4-year-olds across the state.

For the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID, our nonprofit has decided we will not turn a single-family away because we understand how important our program is for families right now.

Waterford UPstart encourages all families no matter what you decide when it comes to brick and mortar schools to sign up for this program now.

If you use it properly your child WILL be prepared for kindergarten and you will feel so much more involved in their education!

For more information about Waterford you can visit their Website, Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, or Twitter.

