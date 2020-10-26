Load up the toys and enjoy the freedom of an RV

Brett Parris and Deena Manzanares show viewers another RV that is bound to help anyone find their freedom and thanks to Parris RV, the ABC4 team is traveling in comfort during the official “your voice your vote” tour.

Brett Parris tells Deena that it was important for Parris RV to partner with ABC4 because RVs really represent a version of freedom.

Today Brett is showing the fantastic option of a Toy Hauler, families like to be able to go out to the sand dunes or to the mountains and with a Toy Hauler, you can take your family on an adventure in comfort and take the toys with you.

Forest River XLR Hyper Lite HD toy hauler 2815 highlights:

Master Suite

15′ Garage

Single Slide

Lounge Chairs

Electric Bunk

Sleeps 6

15 feet of cargo space

Enjoy the dual entry bath after a long day of hiking, boating, or fishing – wherever your adventures take you. Relax in the set of lounge chairs while you enjoy cooking a meal for the family or guests that have come along. The Kitchen comes equipped with a 17″ oven and a 3 burner cooktop or residential microwave. Also, don’t miss the automotive window for a beautiful view outdoors.

Once you’ve cleaned up, eaten, and relaxed you can head off to a peaceful night’s rest on the opposing sofas, queen-sized bed, or the electric bunk and wake up the next day for more adventures.

The Toy Hauler also comes with a 20-gallon fuel station to keep your toys ready to go when you are. You’ll appreciate the Dexter EZ Lube Axles with 16″ radial tires. This model also features a wider interior with a 74″ width even with the slides in, so you can relax in complete comfort and space.

RVing gives people the “Freedom” to go and do what they want, whenever they want. There are countless places in and out of Utah to get out and see and explore.

For more information about Parris RV, visit their website and pick out your RV today!

This article contains sponsored content.