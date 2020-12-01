Level Up with the American Cancer Society

Catina Struble with the American Cancer Society joined Surae Chinn of ABC4 Utah via Zoom to talk about a new fundraiser that is being hosted for gamers and streamers called Level Up.

The American Cancer Society is hosting an event for gamers and streamers called Level Up. Gamers and streamers can fundraise for the American Cancer Society from December 1 through the 6.

Streamers can share their efforts on social media and ask people to watch and donate. Donations are accepted before, during and after the stream and they can also play in honor or in memory of someone in their life that has been affected by cancer. People can sign up any time and start fundraising at any time to be eligible for prizes

To sign up, go to the website, Set up a charity fundraising stream – play a game, host a cooking or crafting segment, create a virtual experience.

The top fundraiser will receive their choice of an X Box Series X or a Zipchair Xpression Gaming Chair. Also, there will be other fundraising prizes included such as t-shirts, hats, hoodies, headphones and more.

The funds raised support the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society is available 24/7 on their website and via phone (800) 227-2345 to help cancer patients and caregivers. We have also added video conferencing to not only get people the information they need but also provide face to face discussions in a time of social distancing.

The American Cancer Society provides peer to peer support for breast cancer survivors through the Reach To Recovery program, which is phone-based. The TLC catalog provides supplies to assist with the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.

Funds raised will also support critical cancer research. Right now in Utah, the American Cancer Society is supporting 8 multi-year cancer research grants totaling $4.9 million.

If you would like to participate go to the website to sign-up.

This article contains sponsored content.