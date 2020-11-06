Only 48 days until Christmas

Today on ABC4 we are here with Sgt. Miguel Ureste, U.S. Marine Corps, and our friends from Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Jared McDougal – Store Owner and Rep to prepare for our upcoming Toys for Tots Donation Drive, which officially kicks off on Friday, Nov. 20th.

Our local Marines and Toys For Tots need thousands of toys to help brighten Christmas for every child in need. We’re estimating a need of more than 45,000 children in need at least. Again this year, Papa Murphy’s Pizza is our ABC4 Donation Site partner and sponsor.

Everyone is encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location in our viewing area which includes all of Utah, Rock Springs and Evanston, Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada. Donations are being accepted November 20 – Dec. 18th. To find a location near you visit their website.

If you or someone you know could benefit or use some help from Toys for Tots, you can request help now by visiting the Toys for Tot’s website, select the appropriate state and region and follow instructions.

Because every child deserves a little Christmas.

The basic and primary mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Through the gift of a new toy, they hope to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program has been delivering hope since 1947. They have distributed 584 Million Toys and supported 265 Children to date.

This article contains sponsored content.