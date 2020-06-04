Legends Pub and Grill is open

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah visited Legends Pub and Grill in Sandy and spoke with the Owner Lisa today to try a few of their homemade house favorites.

A few dishes and appetizers Katy and Jami got to try out are all homemade with fresh ingredients; Chicken Fried Steak, cobb salad, blackened chicken, spicy Hawaiian calzone, jalapeno poppers, boneless wings, mozzarella cheese sticks, and a pepper jelly dip.

Legends Pub and Grill is also doing everything that they can to make sure they’re protecting customers as they come in by following safety and sanitation guidelines set by the CDC.

This article contains sponsored content.