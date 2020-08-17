Leftover Steak? Here is the perfect solution!

Crunchy Steak Salad Bowls are on the menu with Jennifer Burns and Utah Beef Council today and they are DELICIOUS! Perfect for the warm temps and a great, healthy way to use leftover steak (or make extra next time you cook steak for this salad)! Full of good nutrients with lots of veggies and sirloin steak, which is very lean. The crunchy texture and a homemade dressing give this recipe a lot of favor!

Eating Beef gives your body more of the high-quality protein you need to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve and build muscle. Nearly half of the protein you need and 10 essential nutrients for about 150 calories per 3 oz. serving.

Research shows that eating lean beef can help lower cholesterol levels as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

This article contains sponsored content.