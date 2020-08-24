Labor Day events for 2020

The Utah Wine Competition made its debut over Labor Day Weekend, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah. After much success, we are excited to announce that it will be returning to the Festival City again over Labor Day Weekend, 2020, and has been renamed The Utah Wine Festival.

This unique, three-day event was created to bring light to the many incredible wineries and beautiful vineyards that Utah has to offer. For 2020, we have added two events Friday evening:

Popcorn & Wine Pairing:

This year, the Utah Wine Festival will be offering popcorn and wine pairing, and trust us, you won’t want to miss it! This unique event will be hosted by Jim Santangelo, Sommelier, Educator, and Owner of Wine Academy of Utah. Jim will show how your favorite flavored popcorns can be even better with perfectly paired wines!

The Manhattan, A Taste of History:

This year, the Utah Wine Festival brings knowledge and insight into the world of spirits and cocktails with a live presentation on The Manhattan, a Taste of History. Learn how to make three different versions of The Manhattan, a review of the rich history (both fact and lore), and techniques on how to mix this classic cocktail. This educational event will be hosted by the entertaining Jim Santangelo, Sommelier, Educator, and Owner of Wine Academy of Utah.

On Saturday, we will host two separate competitions: an amateur wine competition, as well as a professional wine competition. Saturday evening, Red Acre Farm will host the crowning event of The Utah Wine Festival, the Farm to Fork Dinner.

Wine competitions:

The Utah Wine Festival will host both a professional and an amateur wine competition. We will have wine professionals from all over the state at the event to judge the different wines submitted.

Farm To Fork Dinner:

The Utah Wine Festival will be returning to Red Acre Farm for our second annual Farm To Fork Dinner, which will feature some of the winning wines from the Wine Competition held earlier in the day. We will start with appetizers and a tour of the farm, and dinner will be served family or farm-style. The menu will be created with ingredients freshly harvested from Red Acre Farm, as well as other local, small-family farms, making the meal spontaneous and of the season. The food will be created and prepared by Farmer and Chef, Sara Patterson. Menus will be placed on the table that evening. The sun will set. Candles and a fire will be lit. Plan on your stay lasting about three hours. Discussion and questions from guests are encouraged.

This event will feature a seasonal menu, complementing the winning wines from the professional competition hosted earlier in the day. Sunday afternoon will bring unique insight to the viticulture side of wine-making through our Picnic in the Vineyard set at Twin Peaks Vineyard in Washington County. For more information, or to purchase tickets to the events, please visit The Utah Wine Festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or call (435) 867-9463.

This year, we are offering an exciting opportunity for you to attend our exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception. This event will be held at I/G Winery Saturday night at 9 PM, where you’ll have access to winemakers and judges so that you can ask questions and increase your knowledge of all things wine. In order to have access to this exclusive reception, you only need to purchase an all-access pass which includes tickets to all four of the other 2020 Utah Wine Festival events.

Picnic In The Vineyard:

Join us Sunday, September 6th at Twin Peaks Vineyard, located at the base of the Pine Valley Mountain range, to learn first-hand from local wine makers what they look for when creating your favorite wines. As a special treat, you’ll get to sample some of the incredible wines that this area produces as you stroll through the vineyard. Rounding out the day, you get to finish your excursion with a delicious roasted pork lunch.

With all events, it will be important to note that we are taking all steps and precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of our guests.

IG Winery is Utah’s premier winery located on Center Street in downtown Cedar City neighboring fine local restaurants, the Shakespeare Festival, the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), and a short drive away from Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks and Brian Head Ski Resort.

This article contains sponsored content.