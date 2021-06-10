Keeping cool in the summer heat

Blue Best Heating and Air is women-owned and as women, they know how important it is to treat customers the way they want everyone to be treated: busy people whose time is important, whose families are everything, and whose homes are our safe havens where they can relax and unwind and be comfortable.

They’ve assembled the best team of experts and their management has over 40 years of industry experience. At Blue Best, they want to do things differently and set themselves apart. They specialize in retrofit replacement and thrive on referrals. They have over one hundred and fifteen 5-star reviews right now which attest to their professionalism, respect, hard work, honesty, and fairness.

Blue Best Heating and Air wants to be around for a long time and earn the lifelong business of each and every one of their customers.

They know it’s HOT out there and the worst thing is having to explain to your kids the AC isn’t working on a 100-degree day. They’ll get to you as soon as possible and guide you through other options in the meantime.

Here’s a checklist we recommend going through before giving us a call:

Make sure your filter is changed

Make sure there batteries in your thermostat and it’s set to “cool”

Clear obstructions from the compressor

Make sure an air register isn’t blowing directly onto the thermostat

Also, you may be eligible for $4400 in Lennox and utility company rebates! Don’t wait, give Blue Best a call at (801) 851-5518 or go to their website to schedule a repair or service!

This article contains sponsored content.