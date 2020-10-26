Jack ‘O Lantern Halloween Fun

Halloween is just a few days away and everyone loves to normally gather, show off their costumes, and celebrate. This year might be a little different but ABC4 wants to help to make it fun.

We have been working on a few recipes that will make the holiday fun for the kids and we all know we want to feed the kids something filled with nutrition before they are stuffed with candy and sugar.

Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide our bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life. Why not start when the kids are young?

Watch the video for tips and tricks on making these fun Jack ‘O Lantern Lantern Beef Stuffed Peppers and have some fun with the kids to make them this holiday. View and print the recipe here.

Want to keep up with the Jack-O-Lantern theme? Add these Jack ‘O Lantern Quesadillas to the menu or you can make these cupcakes with the kids. The opportunities are endless.

For more information about Utah Beef Council or to find additional recipes, visit their website.

