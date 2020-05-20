It’s time to save with Memorial Weekend coming up

Nick Markosian spoke with Nicea DeGering of ABC4 today about a few of the reason’s Memorial Day Weekend is a perfect time to visit their website and get started with buying a new car.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, car prices are at an all-time low and this Memorial Day Markosian Auto has slashed the prices even more.

Markosian Auto is committed to keeping our staff and customers safe. We have changed our selling process so that the customer can get the help they need in a way that they are comfortable with.

Markosian Auto is connected to Utah’s Best Auto financing with local credit unions and can help to get financing through many different lenders, they also do in-house financing and all you need is a job and a driver’s license.

Markosian Auto has an incredible selection of vehicles including Cars, Trucks, and SUV’s. All Vehicles are priced $9995 or below and you can qualify for as little as $99 down.

Every deal can be completed 100% online and over the phone. The team at Markosian Auto can even deliver the car to you. We are committed to helping our customers get into a car that they want and need.

Markosian Auto also offers discounts and oil changes with their service center so you can make sure your vehicle is taken care of by a trained professional and they have three different locations in Utah.

Visit Markosian Auto on their website, Facebook, or Instagram and get started on buying your new car today.

This article contains sponsored content.