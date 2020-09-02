It’s never too late to prepare

Brian Decker, Owner, and founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea on ABC4 today to talk about Layoffs and Buyouts.

The chaotic events of 2020 are bringing a lot of changes. For some of the ABC4 viewers, this means unexpected Layoffs and buyouts. Some things that Brian Decker with Decker retirement planning suggests are:

Get professional advise from an advisor who is working in your best interest.

Understand your choices and your rights.

Make sure your advisor is talking to you about a plan for income.

According to Decker Retirement Planning, it’s never too late to plan or prepare for a layoff or buyout and prepare for risks. Nobody wants to think it will ever happen to them but we all need to change that attitude because it can happen to anyone.

If you don’t have a plan, now is the time to get one. If you’ve been laid off or offered a buyout and you’re unsure what the right decision is, find an independent advisor to help guide you. You’ve worked hard to get to where you are and you don’t need to go it alone.

This article contains sponsored content.