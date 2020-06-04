Is this truck camper the one for you?

Brett Parris with Parris RV and Nicea DeGering with ABC4 check out the luxurious Lance Truck camper and all the fabulous amenities that are available for a great price!

This luxurious Lance truck camper available at Parris RV is the most spacious and amenity-packed camper that Lance designs, and it comes with enough room to sleep six people during any adventure between the sofa sleeper, the cab-over queen-size bed, and the booth dinette.

You will certainly appreciate the extra space that the large slide brings to this camper, and since this unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen, you will find it easy to prepare dinner each evening while using the stainless steel three-burner range top. Not only does this model come with a beautiful dry bath, but it also contains a skylight in the bathroom which allows the rays of sunlight to stream through each morning.

Lance truck camper 1172 highlights:

Booth Dinette

Full Dry Bath

Large Frameless Windows

Sofa Sleeper

Built for the active lifestyle, the Lance truck camper gives you the freedom to make any place your home. Because of the camper’s ability to unload from your truck once you have settled into your vacation destination, you can use your truck for other excursions once you have set up camp.

Lance Camper is dedicated to delivering the highest Eco-Green standards possible while still giving you a truck camper that you will love camping in. You will feel right at home with features like the stainless steel range, the three-way refrigerator, and the bathroom skylight!

