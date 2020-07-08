Increase the ability for your business to be found on the internet

Today on ABC4 we have specialist Dan Vance here from Advanced Local to discuss some tips to have your website found on the internet.

Dan Vance explains, Search Engine Optimization or SEO is a process of optimizing the potential of your business to get more organic traffic from the search engine results page. One of the best strategies on being relevant in your set of keywords is to update every now and then the content of your website coherent to the keywords of today’s users and consistently add articles and blogs.

Make sure you’re providing High-Quality Optimized Content. People are looking for content that is relevant and valuable, so the first step to growing your local SEO is to write so you can post high-quality and optimized content for your website.

Google My Business Optimization

Google is still the most essential factor for local search engine optimization. Google Maps and Google My Business provide local clients with information and directions when they are looking for a specific business.

This is where Google My Business Optimization is essential.

Make sure that all your information is accurate and updated in Google My Business. Upload your best and latest photos, location, phone numbers, business hours, and description.

If viewers go to Advanced Local, everyone can get a FREE Comprehensive Guide to set up your Google My Business listing.

For more information about Advanced Local and how they can help your business check out tips and tricks on their blog, visit their website or one of their other social media accounts listed below.

This article contains sponsored content.