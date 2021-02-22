How will you celebrate National Margarita Day?

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen getting ready to celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22nd with a delicious meal – Spicy Mexican Beef Bake.

You can pair this meal with a mocktail margarita if you want or you can go ahead and enjoy the real thing. Combine it with the flavor of the veggies that you’re adding into this meal – onions, red pepper, celery and some tomatoes plus, add in the beans and ground beef with additional seasonings and you have a meal that everyone will love!

Check out the full recipe and instructions below:

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

3 cans (10 ounces each) mild enchilada sauce, about 3-3/4 cups, divided

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/3 cup diced celery

1/3 cup diced onion

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

15 corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

Reduced-fat dairy sour cream (optional)

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine enchilada sauce and brown sugar in large bowl, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Stir in 2-1/2 cups sauce mixture, beans, bell pepper, celery, onion and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spray 13 x 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of remaining sauce mixture over bottom of baking dish. Arrange 5 tortillas over sauce in dish, overlapping slightly; top with 1/2 of beef mixture and 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat layers once, using all remaining beef mixture, 5 tortillas and 1/4 cup cheese. Top with remaining 5 tortillas and sauce mixture, spreading sauce evenly to moisten tortillas. Reserve remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Cover dish with foil. Bake in 400°F oven 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through and bubbly. Remove foil; sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Let stand, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut into 8 servings. Serve with sour cream, if desired.

Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

Printable recipe here.

For more tips, tricks and recipes from Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.