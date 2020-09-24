How to enjoy the freedom of outdoors during any season

If you love freedom and an RV that allows you to head out on any trip in any season, the new Keystone Avalanche 338GK Fifth Wheel has some highlights you’ll want to check out.

Master Suite

Bar Stools

Outdoor Kitchen

Theater Seating

Master Closet

You will love having the freedom to comfortably enjoy destination after destination with this Avalanche fifth wheel. A king-size bed in the front master suite won’t leave you missing your own bed at home. Guests can also have great space to rest on the hide-a-bed sofa in the rear living area.

The fireplace delivers a beautiful ambiance at night as you watch your favorite movie on the 50″ LED TV. Everyone will appreciate the bright sunshine that streams through the shower skylight each morning.

With any Keystone Avalanche fifth wheel, you have access to any of your favorite destination because of the exceptional turning radius from the Max Turn high-gloss fiberglass front cap, as well as the Road Armor suspension.

Once at your destination, the centrally located One Place Command Center with operational switches and gauges will allow you to set up quickly. The one-touch electric awning with adjustable arms provides protection from the sun and weather while you load clothing, dishes, and gear into any of the interior storage compartments.

You can check out ParrisRV’s current deals heading into the fall season at ParrisRV.com, at 4360 South State, Murray & 5545 South State, Murray, or call 801-268-1110.