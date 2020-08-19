How to be ready for retirement

Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning join Nicea on ABC4 to discuss the three stages of retirement.

Brian tells us the three different stages of retirement are the Go-Go Years, The Slow-Go Years, and The Won’t Go years.

The Go-Go Years = Income, Spending More. Have an income plan that accounts for bucket list items. Normally age 65 to 75 and is a decade to focus on family, friends, travel, hobbies, and anything else on the bucket list that requires an active lifestyle.

The Slow-Go Years = Health Care Plan. Typically, couples enter this stage somewhere in their 70s and after the rigorous “go” years. Now, they’ve started to slow down. Their energy and zest for spending have come down, as well.

The Won’t Go Years = Legacy Planning.

