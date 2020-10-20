How to achieve the goal of Early Retirement

Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined ABC4 to discuss an exciting topic – early retirement and how to achieve your goals.

Defining retirement depends on who you ask. Retirement could mean a lot of different things. It could be retiring from a corporate job or starting a new small business venture or never having to work another day in your life.

The important thing is to define what you want your retirement to look like and then figure out how you’re going to make it happen. Early retirement means starting your version, sooner.

The best way to determine if you’re ready for early retirement or on the right path is to ask a financial expert. It might a possibility but first and foremost you’ll need to crunch some numbers. Nowadays, people are living longer than our parents or grandparents which means our savings need to last longer. Also, we need to plan on having enough savings to last through retirement.

Another thing that is a concern is people might be forced into early retirement due to job loss or cutbacks. While this is an unfortunate situation, it could also be a blessing in disguise. If you’re forced into retirement earlier than expected, a financial advisor can show you what your options are to help make that work for you. A Financial Advisor can help you take advantage of areas of your portfolio earlier such as a pension, or 401K benefits.

This article contains sponsored content.