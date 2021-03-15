How is Grifols helping in the fight against COVID-19 with Plasma Donations?

Vlasta Hakes, Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs spoke with Surae Chinn on ABC4 Utah today to talk about and what plasma is and why donations so important right now.

Since the pandemic began, Grifols has made its expertise in plasma available to health authorities, governments, regulatory agencies, and society in general. At Grifols, they believe this current and extraordinary situation requires healthcare companies to strive further to serve patients and society.

They also believe in the therapeutic potential of human plasma and its components. During this unprecedented health crisis, plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, called convalescent plasma, has been identified as a therapeutic option that can potentially help combat the disease.

This plasma from recovered COVID-19 donors contains antibodies that are specific against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies are proteins called immunoglobulins, which may help the body fight infectious disease.

Grifols has been applying its broad knowledge and deep expertise in producing immunoglobulins to manufacture a specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin to combat two different stages of COVID-19 disease: hospitalized patients and asymptomatic outpatients.

