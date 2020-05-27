How is COVID 19 affecting Kids

Dr. Dustin Monroe, a Pediatrician with MountainStar Healthcare joined Nicea DeGering on ABC4 today to discuss COVID-19 and how it affects children.

Kids with COVID-19 are not as sick as older adults but it’s still important to take it seriously. Pediatric Doctors are seeing a new inflammatory syndrome affecting some Utah kids after COVID-19 infections.

MountainStar Healthcare wants parents to know what symptoms to watch for in kids:

Difficulty breathing

Unexplained rashes

Fever

Not behaving normally

Cough

General malaise

Precautions have been put into place to protect your family. It’s still safe to come to the hospital for emergency care. A few steps MountainStar Children Services has taken:

Thorough cleaning

Screening patients and visitors

COVID-19 patients treated in completely different parts of the hospital

Universal masking for all colleagues and visitors

We have the expertise to do this all the time, before and during COVID-19

At MountainStar Children’s Services, your child isn’t just a number. Each child is provided personalized care from some of Utah’s most trusted pediatric specialists. Your child is our number one priority from the time they enter our care until they’re back in their day-to-day activities.

Along the Wasatch Front, our expert pediatric specialists offer care for children in the following specialties:

Behavioral Health

Craniofacial Procedures

Cardiovascular

Critical Care

Dentistry

Dermatology

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Gastroenterology

and many more

Every MountainStar Children’s Services Emergency Room is ready to provide faster emergency pediatric care and closer to home. WThey have locations across the Wasatch Front, including Cache Valley, Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, Draper, Orem and Payson.

If you or your family is experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

This article contains sponsored content.