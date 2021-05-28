‘House of Frybread’ is the latest in Utah County’s contemporary dining experiences

Culinary royalty in Utah County, Blue Adams, has come up with her latest creation: House of Frybread. It is a contemporary signature of Native American food, similar to contemporary dishes available at Adam’s other restaurants like Black Sheep and Blue Poblano.

Frybread is the star of the show and feature flavors like chile verde, pozole, plain frybread, and honey and lavender. The frybread is very similar to a scone, but made using baking powder as the active ingredient instead of yeast, which creates the fluffiness.

The flour is from Cortex, popular with the Navajo Nation and which sources their grains locally. The flour’s whitening process is sifting with a plant based product and free from preservatives.

