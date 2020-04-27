HeroesWearMasks to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Nicea Degering with ABC4 spoke with R&R President, Kyle Curtis today to discuss the company’s national movement to promote the importance of wearing a face-covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19, #HeroesWearMasks.

#HeroesWearMasks is also wanting to help to normalize the use of face coverings in American society. With an office located here in Downtown Salt Lake, we’re trying to make a splash locally as well.

“Wearing a face covering is a small, but incredibly important act of heroism to help flatten the curve,” said Brian Hoar, chief marketing officer for R&R Partners. “This is more than a campaign, this is a movement, this is a national call to arms to help save lives.”

The national movement began as a simple idea to transform company T-shirts into homemade face coverings, and the agency is encouraging others to join in. The agency is providing a printable PDF template and 3D face mask models for those with access to 3D printers, available to the public at #HeroesWearMasks, a website R&R launched to house instructional videos, valuable resources, and information on how to properly wear a face mask in public areas.

People are encouraged to share photos of their finished cloth masks on social media using the hashtag #HeroesWearMasks to show they are doing their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This article contains sponsored content.