Help the U.S. Marines and Papa Murphy’s bring the joy of Christmas to Less Fortunate Children by donating a Toy

Today on ABC4 Utah with Nicea we have Sgt. Miguel Ureste with the U.S. Marine Corps and Jeremy Claflin with Papa Murphy are to talk about how the need for toys is double this year but they’re also seeing the WANT to give is great.

Normally the donations don’t start coming in until closer to Christmas and this year but this year it has been different. People are more aware and want to give and the Toys for Tots donation centers are filling up. Along with the donation centers filling up, so are the requests from families in need. The anticipated need is between 40K-50K people in our region.

Papa Murphy’s wants to also give something back if you drop off a toy at one of their locations:

Donate at any Papa Murphy’s Location in Utah, Evanston or Rock Springs, WY or Elko, NV now thru December 18th.

The Toy needs to be a New, Unwrapped toy for Children – Toddlers to Teens.

For everyone who makes a donation, you’ll receive a special discount card.

In September of 2020 Rockin’ Hotrod Productions started having car show’s to benefit Toys for Tots and outside our studio, we have Blaine Thompson and friends to show us what they have had donated. Last year Blaine visited ABC4 and donated 10 fifty-gallon bags of toys. This year they’ve gone above and beyond and donated 35 fifty-gallon bags of toys to this important cause.

Blaine and Rockin’ Hotrod Productions feel that The 2020 Toys For Tots Donation Drive is important every year but especially this year with COVID and the impact that it has had on families and especially children.

If you would like to help the U.S. Marines, Papa Murphy’s, Rockin’ Hotrod Productions, and ABC4 Utah bring the joy of Christmas to Less Fortunate Children by donating a Toy. For more information click the links below.

LINK: Need to Request a Toy For Your Child or a Child You Know?

This article contains sponsored content.