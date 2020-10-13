Help support the Scales and Tails Virtual Fundraiser

Andrea Bott, Associate Director of Development with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium joined Nicea on ABC4 today talk about their Scales and Tails Virtual Fundraiser that is coming up and how you can participate and help!

The Scales & Tails Virtual Fundraiser is October 15 at 5:00 p.m.! You can Tune in to see amazing stories on our animals, weather, sports, and much more. The event will be hosted by Andrea and our ABC4’s Nicea. Also, Rick Aaron will be hosting the sports segment!

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has an online auction running from October 15th through 5:00 p.m. on October 19th, so make sure you check out the attached video to see some of the awesome items that are available.

If you donate before our auction starts, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an Aquarium Events pass, which gets you into one event a month for one year!

WAYS TO DONATE – You can go to the Living Planet Aquarium website, text the word “PLANET” to 887-93, or donate easily on our Facebook page.

This article contains sponsored content.