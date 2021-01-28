Healing Hands: A comprehensive model to fight human trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Here to help us understand how each of us can help with this important issue is Missy Larsen, VP of Philanthropy at doTERRA.

Approximately 40.3 million people are enslaved worldwide, including labor and sex trafficking, a horrendous reality. Since 2016, the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has been working with many organizations to eradicate modern-day slavery. To fulfill this mission, they’ve developed the HOPE model as a comprehensive framework to fight against human trafficking.

The HOPE model focuses on prevention, rescue, and aftercare to protect and empower those affected by enslavement.

Prevent – Each one of us can prevent human trafficking in our communities through education and protecting our most vulnerable.

Rescue – You can support task forces, law enforcement, and trained experts who have dedicated their lives to human trafficking rescue operations.

Aftercare – Those who have been trafficked need safe and comprehensive trauma-informed care.

Human trafficking is one of the most disturbing issues facing our society today. Traffickers often force children into terrible circumstances, including physical labor and sexual slavery. Luckily, there are organizations working to end this despicable practice.

By purchasing doTERRA Hope Touch or donating to the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, you’re supporting the global fight against human trafficking. The entire purchase price of doTERRA Hope Touch and 100% of all donations go directly to aiding those in need.

This article contains sponsored content.