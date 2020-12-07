Have a job and a license = get approved!

Nick Markosian joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about why he does business the way he does and what got him started.

About 15 years ago Nick was tired of seeing perfectly good people with good jobs and the ability to make a car payment get turned down by the lenders they worked with. Markosian Auto started financing people themselves. Since that time they have helped over 10,000 customers get into reliable vehicles with affordable down payments and monthly payments.

Since Markosian Auto does its own financing they can guarantee that if you have a job and a driver’s license you will get approved.

Who wants to go to a dealership not knowing if you will get approved? And if they wanted their customers can buy any vehicle virtually.

Markosian Auto has made it really easy to buy a car. The customers in their in-house financing program get FREE oil changes and a warranty on the vehicle. And they report customer’s good payment history to the credit bureaus to help rebuild their customer’s credit.

