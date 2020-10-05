Grilling the perfect T-Bone Steak

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council visit the ABC4 backyard to grill up another fantastic Steak recipe with vegetables.

Today on the menu they’re cooking a T-Bone Steaks with Sweet and Savory Steak Sauce and as a side they’re grilling squash and carrots.

Utah Beef Council shows us how to make the perfect dish every week and they provide many delicious meals that can help to boost your immune system and keep you healthy.

You can get more recipes on their website or you can check out the 10 essential nutrients that beef can provide. including B-Vitamins, Zinc, and Iron which are important to support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes.

This article contains sponsored content.