Greek steak salad by Utah Beef Council

Jennifer Burns from Utah Beef Council joined ABC4 from her kitchen today with a delicious Greek Steak Salad recipe that is really easy to make for lunch or dinner.

Many Americans could benefit from adding high-quality protein to their diet. A moderate to high protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging and disease prevention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles.

Greek Steak Salad

1/2 lb. boneless steak, cooked, cut into bite size pieces

4 tomatoes, chopped

1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped

1 bell pepper, seeded, chopped (any color)

1/2 medium red onion, chopped

1/2 cup Kalamata, green or black olives

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, mix together the steak, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, salt and pepper. In a mason jar, add the vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper. Shake well. Pour the dressing over the salad; mix together. Add feta cheese. Serve immediately.

Visit Utah Beef Council for more quick and easy recipes and additional resources.

