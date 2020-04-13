Greek steak salad by Utah Beef Council

Jennifer Burns from Utah Beef Council joined ABC4 from her kitchen today with a delicious Greek Steak Salad recipe that is really easy to make for lunch or dinner.
Many Americans could benefit from adding high-quality protein to their diet. A moderate to high protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging and disease prevention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles.
Greek Steak Salad
- 1/2 lb. boneless steak, cooked, cut into bite size pieces
- 4 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, seeded, chopped (any color)
- 1/2 medium red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup Kalamata, green or black olives
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, mix together the steak, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, salt and pepper. In a mason jar, add the vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper. Shake well. Pour the dressing over the salad; mix together. Add feta cheese. Serve immediately.
Visit Utah Beef Council for more quick and easy recipes and additional resources.
This article contains sponsored content.