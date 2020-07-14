Get the deep clean you need

Jake Stone with Zerorez joined Surae Chinn on ABC4 to discuss the deep clean difference that they offer. Zerorez revolutionary cleaning technology is its ability to clean without the use of high-residue soaps, detergents, shampoos, or chemicals.

Zerorez cleaning services are based on its unique Powered Water technology. Powered Water is enhanced water that is electrolyzed and oxidized to create a powerful cleaning solution without harmful toxins or harsh chemicals. No chemical additives are used to create our Powered Water, just plain H2O, and a little focused electricity.

Zerorez is so confident in their process they offer a no-hassle guarantee. When they arrive, they will clean a small area of carpet for you. If you are not 100% satisfied with what you see, they will leave with no questions and no charge to you.

Zerorez is proud to have achieved Platinum Certification from The Carpet and Rug Institute. Platinum Certification is only awarded to systems that remove at least 90% of available soil.

The best in cleaning, Zerorez plays a critical part in fighting COVID-19. In addition to cleaning they can apply a Hospital Grade, EPA Registered Disinfectant to any surface in your home. Zerorez’s technicians are taking steps to do their part in keeping everyone healthy as well when on the job. This includes:

Washing hands regularly

Disinfecting equipment between each job.

Staying home when they are not feeling well.

Wearing medical gloves and shoe covers at each job.

Practice social distancing in your home, as appropriate.

Call 801-288-9376 and schedule a cleaning with Zerorez and get their special offer of $33 per room plus the 4th room free.

For more inforamtion visit Zerorez via their website, Facebook or Twitter.

This article contains sponsored content.