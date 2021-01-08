Get the best insider tips on where to eat this weekend

Katy with Taste Utah visits ABC4 Utah today to give viewers the best insider tips on where to eat this weekend.

The Rio Grande Cafe opened its doors in 1981 and has been locally owned and operated since that day. For years the landmark cafe was located in the historic Rio Grande Train Depot, initially built in 1910 for the Denver Rio Grande and Western Railroad service. In December of 2020, they moved to a new home at the historic fire station “No8” on 1300 East in Salt Lake City.

They are excited to welcome back their loyal customers, friends, and family who have enjoyed the laid-back cafe serving up Mexican comfort food as one of Salt Lake’s iconic restaurants for years.

The staff at The Rio Grande Café is following all safety protocols and wearing masks, using sanitizer, seating is six feet apart, and paper menu’s and of course their cleaning and sanitizing efforts.

They are open for Dine-In and To-Go Services, Monday thru Sunday 11am – 9pm for lunch and dinner.

You can check out the Menu on their website or give them a call at (801) 364-3302.

