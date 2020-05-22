Get out of the house this Memorial Day Weekend

Nicea DeGering of ABC4 is in St. George this weekend and she is hanging out with Britlyn Crockett at Fiesta Fun Center.

Fiesta Fun Center is just off of I-15, they’re a family-owned business that has been around for 16 years. With COVID-19 they’ve re-opened with New Safety precautions so everyone can feel safe and get our of the house and enjoy themselves with Memorial Day Weekend approaching.

A few things that Fiesta Fun Center is doing is sanitizing every attraction after use and they’ve opened every other bowling lane to keep an appropriate social distance between families. Although, with 7 acres of attractions, distance isn’t a problem.

Miniature golf? You have two 18-hole courses available. Will you hang out with the bears on the Grizzly Golf or enjoy the magical sights of Fantasy Fairway? It’s your choice.

Want to enjoy some Laser Tag? They offer a 4,000 Sq ft adventure-themed laser tag arena or you can watch from the viewing room.

The Arcade offers the latest selection of games around. Monster Drop, Face Place or you can see who is better on the dance machine or air hockey. Don’t forget to check out the hunting and race games.

That’s not all Fiesta Fun Center has to offer. There is still bumper carts, batting cages, Go-Karts, Kiddie Karts, and bowling.

On top of all of the different activities, Fiesta Fun Center has available, don’t forget to stop by and check out the Barre Grill, they have a menu that all ages can choose from.

For more information visit Fiesta Fun Center or check them out on Facebook.

This article contains sponsored content.