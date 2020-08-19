Get out and go camping in the Recreational vehicle of your dreams for Labor Day!

Brett Parris shows Nicea and ABC4 viewers another fabulous option on an RV from Parris RV!

Step inside this Sandstorm toy hauler from Parris RV and experience a camping trip like none other! With 14′ 4″ of cargo space and 1,200 lb. tie-downs mounted to steel, you can be sure your off-road toys will make it to your destination safely. There is plenty of room for everyone with the rear electric bed with a sofa below, two opposing sofas beside it, and a front private bedroom with a queen-size bed.

With Parris RV you can switch out one of the sofas to add the optional chairs with the table. The separated bath makes it easy for one person to clean the mud out of their ears while another washes up for dinner!

Every one of these Sandstorm travel trailer toy haulers features a 102″ wide-body construction to really pack in all of the features! You can easily load up your favorite off-road toys thanks to the 3,000 lb. ramp door with patio cables and the beavertail floor (per floorplan), plus the interior tie-downs are mounted to steel so you can be sure your toys will arrive safely too.

There are plenty of interior features to make this your home away from home, features like the residential queen mattress and the lighted LG solid surface kitchen countertops. You will also enjoy everything the exterior has to offer from the outside shower and the electric awning with LED lights to the black frame tinted safety glass windows. So, come choose your favorite Sandstorm toy hauler and start getting it muddy today!

Forest River Sandstorm 251SLC toy hauler highlights:

Outside storage

Front Private Bedroom

8 Cu. Ft. Refrigerator

Electric Awning

Parris RV is located in the heart of Salt Lake County and specializes in Sales, Service, and RV Parts. They carry new and used travel trailers, tent trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers, and motorhomes. They are family owned and operated, and with over 25 years of experience in the RV industry, Parris RV is the perfect place to shop!

For more information about Parris RV, visit their website, read their blog or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, or Youtube.

This article contains sponsored content.