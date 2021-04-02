Get a sneak peek at what Cellercise has to offer!

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Founder and entrepreneur, Dave Hall has been a high-impact lecturer, speaker, trainer, and motivator for over 30 years and ABC4 Utah is getting a sneak peek at what Cellercise has to offer in as little as 10 minutes a day!

David Hall has spoken to 100,000’s individuals as well as doctors, health practitioners, universities, S.W.A.T. teams, military personnel, fitness coaches, researchers, and celebrities. He has delivered over 2,000 lectures and speaking engagements in the past 30 years.

As an inventor and motivational speaker, David’s personal mission is to inspire and promote physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional health in people of all ages.

When most people think of “exercise,” they imagine things like running, weightlifting, high-impact aerobics, and workout machines using plates and cables. While these systems can offer results, most typical exercises hinge on improving one muscle group at a time.

A Cellerciser can not only help to build muscle, but also influence all of the underlying systems that work throughout the entire body, and it exercises the entire body all at the same time.

We all know that there are a number of uncomfortable digestive problems that will keep us from participating in or doing the things we love. Many people have found, that in just 10 minutes a day, the Cellerciser can help to increase the effectiveness of your digestive system.

For more information you can learn about the Cellercise and get your own on the website.

This article contains sponsored content.