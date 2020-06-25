Get a Free Roof Assessment after wind and hail damage

This year Utah has had its share of weather. Issues with recent Hail and Wind. Many of our Roofs have taken a beating. Bowen Gines here from Authority Roofing – to discuss how to inspect and repair a storm-damaged roof and what to look for.

Bowen Gines walked us through some roof scenarios in dealing with storm damage to educate viewers on the insurance claims process.

Bowen with Authority Roofing suggests that homeowner’s look for these things for Wind and Hail damage:

Wind Damage – Shingles in your yard or missing shingles on the roof.

Hail Damage – Gravel in your gutter and downspouts.

Wind Damage – Neighbors roofs have missing shingles.

Wind Damage – Flying trampolines.

Hail Damage – Damage to plants, leaves on trees, and vehicles.

Authority Roofing also provided a few tips for the Insurance claim process:

Have a professional roofer look at the damage before making repairs.

Contacting your insurance company.

Working with a local contractor.

Don’t sign a contract until you have been approved by insurance.

Authority Roofing has a FREE ROOF ASSESSMENT offer that you should take advantage of. They will come out and examine your roof looking for problem areas. Sometimes roofs do not need to be replaced – just repaired. They work closely with insurance agents as needed. Also if it is just time to get your roof done because you notice the shingles are getting shiny, let them come take a look.

For more information visit Authority Roofing’s website or Facebook or you can call us at (801) 628-2112.

This article contains sponsored content.