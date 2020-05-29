Get 50% off skincare

If you’re looking for a product to take on your wrinkles crow’s feet or under-eye bags look no further. Lifestyle expert Scott De Falco was here to show us how Plexaderm reduces the key signs of aging and in just minutes.

In 2018, Plexaderm won consumer product gold and was voted the most innovative product of 2018, even before launching a new serum. With Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum, it works so well it’s hard to believe it isn’t surgical.

Plexaderm is a topical skin treatment made with silicates from the shale rock. Now the serum is more potent with the addition of two key ingredients, peptides, and collagen.

It works on all the key signs of aging from under-eye bags, crow’s feet, forehead lines, laugh lines around your mouth, or even look skin under your neck.

