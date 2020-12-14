Fun Finger Food’s for your holiday party

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is showing her version of a fun “finger food” and a great recipe to maybe get “fancy” right in your own home! Delicious, easy, and perfect for the holidays.

Mini Meatballs:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

2 egg whites or 1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Apricot Dipping Sauce:

3/4 cup apricot preserves

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg whites, water, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Place on rack in broiler pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 18 to 20 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, heat preserves, barbecue sauce, and mustard in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally or until sauce thickens slightly.

Cook’s Tip: Red or black raspberry, fig, peach, current or pineapple preserves and orange marmalade may be substituted for apricot preserves.

Add cooked meatballs and continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes or until meatballs are heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve warm.

Cook’s Tip: To keep meatballs warm, place in a 2-1/2-quart slow cooker set on LOW. Keep covered to maintain heat. Meatballs can be held up to 2-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

If you’d like to print this recipe for your own, please click here or for additional information or recipes about Utah Beef Council, you can visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.