Freedom to go and do whatever you want

Today’s featured Travel Trailer was a Forest River Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer 2204S. Offering Two Twin Size beds in the front that you can convert into one king-sized bed which allows you to decide how you want your space to fit your needs.

The U-shaped dinette is a multi-purpose item that provides great seating for meals, as well as additional sleeping space at night. Spend your mornings getting clean in the shower with a skylight above and then head to the kitchen where you will have a three-burner range to brew a fresh pot of coffee and cook a hot batch of pancakes.

The Rockwood Mini Lite is less than 5000 lbs dry weight and sleeps 4, offers 1 Slide out. Offers an Outdoor Gas Grill and Pass-Through Storage, 17′ Power with Adjustable awning with Rain Dump and LED Lights.

The manufacturer ensures that they have a quality vacuum-bonded construction along with an enclosed underbelly and six-sided aluminum frames to give you a travel trailer that will last. The underbelly increases aerodynamics, the easy-lube axles and the interior provides a residential feel with a heated mattress, a Water-Pur filtration system, and hardwood cabinets.

