Freedom doesn’t have to break the bank

Brett Parris with Parris RV joined ABC4 to talk about another RV this afternoon. RVing gives people the “Freedom” to go and do what they want, whenever they want. There are countless places in and out of Utah to get out and see and explore.

Parris RV is the proud sponsor of our Election Coverage and they’re helping ABC4 travel to all 29 counties through November 2nd to hear the voice of the people of Utah and what matters most to them in this election. Make sure you turn into ABC4 to hear what they have to say.

Today, Brett Parris is showing Deena a Vortex Toy Hauler. This unit is equipped with both a 40-gallon fuel tank and 4.0KW generator which will allow you to disconnect all weekend long and you won’t have to worry about running out of supplies.

You might like biking on the trails, hitting the lake on the kayaks, snowmobiling through the snow, or spending the day fishing, this RV has everything you’ll need for your toys and your family. You can return after a long day and cook dinner on a 3 burner stove, enjoy the recliners and couch or relax in the bedroom on the king-size bed with a 32″ TV.

Maybe you want to cook outside? Enjoy the exterior awning with LED lights which can provide additional space for you to enjoy the sunset with family or friends. Add in the AM/FM/CD/DVD stereo with Bluetooth and USB will give you a chance to enjoy some music.

