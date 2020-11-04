Four Bucket Tax Strategy

Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea on ABC4 to talk about taxes in retirement.

According to Brian, there are different ways your assets are taxed for different retirement income options and although they do not provide tax advice, they do provide options to help you retire successfully. While everyone’s situation will be unique, all viewers are encouraged to seek the guidance of a qualified tax professional before making any decisions about their personal situation.

There are four different tax buckets, as Brian likes to describe them, for retirement income:

Taxable assets

Tax-Deferred Assets

Income Tax-Free/Estate Taxable Assets

Income Tax-Free Assets.

There are differences between taxable assets and tax-deferred assets and there are also pros and cons to each tax bucket. Generally, Brian and Decker Retirement Planning always tells his clients to spread out assets between the tax buckets for a well-balanced retirement portfolio.

For more information about Decker Retirement Planning, visit their website or give Brian a call at (833) 717-3030.

