Finca, bringing unique to SLC

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah invite ABC4 Viewers to take a look at Finca, a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing great and unique food to Salt Lake City.

Finca is derived from the Spanish word for vineyard and farm. At Finca, they feature Spanish cuisine made from ingredients from Utah producers.

The owner of Finca, Scott Evans fell in love with Spanish food, wine and culture during his early travels and wanted to bring that experience to his hometown of Salt Lake City.

At Finca, you can enjoy Lunch, Brunch, or dinner and they offer dishes that are Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free.

Finca is located on 1513 S. 1500 E, Salt Lake City UT and offers online ordering and reservations and for more information, you can visit their website, Instagram, or you can call 801-532-3372

