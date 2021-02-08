February is National hot breakfast month

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council joins ABC4 Utah Viewers and guess what’s on the menu? Beefy sweet potato Hash, another delicious meal that is in honor of February which is national hot breakfast month.

This recipe is so good and it includes so many nutrients in the lean beef that is used along with the sweet potatoes and all the delicious flavors that go along with this one.

Ingredients:

12 ounces cooked beef (such as steak, roast or pot roast), cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2-1/2 cups)

1 large, sweet potato, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons reduced-fat or regular dairy sour cream

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Chopped fresh cilantro

Cooking Instructions:

Combine sweet potatoes, onion, and taco seasoning in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add water. Cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender and water has almost evaporated, stirring once. Stir in oil; continue cooking, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes or until potatoes are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally. (Cook’s Tip: 1-1/2 teaspoons each cumin and chili powder may be substituted for taco seasoning.)

Meanwhile, combine sour cream and hot sauce in a small bowl. Set aside. Add beef to the potato mixture. Continue to cook for five minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons water, if needed to avoid sticking. Garnish with cilantro, as desired. Serve with sour cream mixture.

Kitchen Tips: Use the pan size specified in the recipe. If the pan is too small, the beef will be crowded and browning will be inhibited. If the pan is too large, overcooking may result.

Print recipe here.

For more recipes, tips and nutrient information, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.