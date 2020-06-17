Father Time taking a toll on your skin?

Melinda McKenzie with Plexaderm talks to Surae Chinn to show us their 4th of July Special, how easy it is to use and apply and let’s talk about wrinkles and age lines. Are they due to age or illness? Do you need just a little pick me up?

Fathers Day is approaching and we wanted to discuss Father Time and if he is taking a toll on your face and how Plexaderm can help.

Face Mapping is an ancient method of studying the face to assist with the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Face Mapping is a theory based on our largest organ, the skin. If the skin is not healthy then there may be another underlying issue.

One can easily argue that their lines and wrinkles are from aging and stress. The under-eye puffiness and bags are from being tired. That may very well be true. Let’s look at a few other possibilities.

Starting with forehead lines or worry lines. Forehead lines are linked to excess sugar and fat intake and poor digestive health. Next, the lines between the brows. These are most associated with stress, but if you’re not stressed then you might want to have your liver checked.

How about under-eye bags? They could be due to a lack of sleep or they can also be a result of kidney and bladder issues or poor blood circulation. Crow’s feet are often associated with squinting and poor vision but face mapping raises a concern with the liver.

Do you have deep laugh lines? Hopefully, from forever smiling and laughing. If not, then consider the possibility of pancreas issues and Diabetes.

Obviously, face mapping is not documented and you’d always want to check with a physician but on the days you can use a little help with under-eye bags and wrinkles, reach for Plexaderm.

Right now Plexderm is offering a special for Fathers Day – free shipping plus a trial pack for only $14.95.

For additional information visit their blog, read some reviews and testimonials or call (800)214-3981.

This article contains sponsored content.