FanX21 is coming this September; see who will be there!

Dan Farr, FanX Co-Founder joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to talk about their plans for September and give us some information regarding their guests for Fall 2021.

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors. Just like every event, FanX puts the attendee’s health and safety first and they will work with state health officials and the state government to make sure they’re in-line with all necessary protocols.

FanX is coming from September 16th through the 18th at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

See the details of the guests that Dan Farr gave below.

Martin Kove:

Best known for his role as John Kresse in The Karate Kid franchise and the new Netflix series Cobra Kai.

He is also known for Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), The House on the Left (1972), Cagney and Lacey (1981), and White Line Fever (1975).

He has made guest appearances on the Gunsmoke, Three for the Road, Kojak, Quincy, The Incredible Hulk, and many more.

He has reprised his role as John Kreese for many satire and skits and music videos including Tosh.0 and “Sweep The Leg” by No More Kings.

William Zabka:

Best known for his role as Johnny Lawerence in The Karate Kid franchise and the new Netflix series Cobra Kai.

He has also appeared in numerous fan-favorites such as Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), Back to School (1986), National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985), and Just One of The Guys (1985).

He has mentioned in several interviews that he is often hassled in public by random people because of the villainous characters he has portrayed.

He has also produced many short films, even one that premiered at Sundance Film Festival – Most (2003)

