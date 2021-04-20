FanX is announcing new guests and hot-ticket deals going on right now

Dan Farr, co-founder of FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is on ABC4 Utah today and he is announcing new guests and hot-ticket deals going on right now!

It’s official, Anjali Bhimani and Carolina Ravassa WILL attend FanX on September 16-18, 2021!

Anjali Bhimani is a film TV and voice actress best known for voicing the character Symmetra on Overwatch and Rampart on Apex Legends. She’s also appeared in a number of popular TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Sopranos, Criminal Minds, Flight of the Conchords, and Modern Family.

Carolina Ravassa is a Columbian actress and producer best known outside of Columbia for her voice work as Sombra on Overwatch. She also voiced Taliana Martinez in Grand Theft Auto V, Raze in Valorant, and a number of voices in the 2020 Avengers game.

It’s anticipated that the esports ecosystem will surpass $1 billion in revenue in 2021 and surpass $1.5 billion in revenue by 2023. Industry analysts predict that esports viewership is expected to grow from 453 million in 2019 to 646 million by 2023.

FanX is in full swing for September 2021 as long as it is safe to do so. Just like every event, FanX puts the attendee’s health and safety first and will work with state health officials and the state government to make sure we are in line with all necessary protocols.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention™ Fall 2021 is at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

