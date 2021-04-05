FanX is announcing new celebrities who have signed on

Ro Malaga, FanX Producer is on ABC4 Utah today to talk to Nicea and announce new celebrities who have signed on, including Jaleel White while here he also talking about other celebs that have been announced recently. While here he is also talking about some ticket specials that are now available for Utahns.

Jaleel White is best known for his role as Steve Urkel in Family Matters. His role of Urkel was initially intended to be a one-time guest appearance, but fans took to the character so quickly that he became a regular cast member.

In addition to Family Matters, White has appeared in a number of fan-favorite shows including Boston Legal, House, Castle, Psych, Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars, Bones, and most recently the Netflix series The Big Show Show. Jaleel White is also the first actor to voice the character Sonic the Hedgehog in the animated shows Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic Underground.

FanX is in full swing for September 2021 as long as it is safe to do so. Just like every event, FanX puts the attendee’s health and safety first and will work with state health officials and the state government to make sure we are in line with all necessary protocols.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is coming September 16th through the 18th, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

FanX organizers have already announced of number of fan favorite celebrity guests, including:

William Zabka and Martin Cove from the Karate Kid and Netflix’s Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson from Smallville, Titans, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Henry Thomas from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Voice actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche from the Animaniacs

Jim Cummings, the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime

Frank Welker, the voice of Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

Visit the FanX website and subscribe to the Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest FanX Promotions and Guest Announcements.

This article contains sponsored content.