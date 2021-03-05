FanX is announcing Henry Thomas!

Today on ABC4 Utah we are joined by Dan Farr, Co-Founder of FanX to give us another exciting guest announcement – Henry Thomas.

Henry Thomas is an actor and musician best known for his role as Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (E.T.). In addition to E.T., Thomas has appeared in a number of hit films including, Legends of the Fall, Suicide Kings, Gangs of New York, Ouija: Origin of Evil and popular TV shows such as The Haunting of House Hill and its follow up series, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

E.T. was released in June 1982 and was an instant success. It quickly passed Star Wars as the highest-grossing film of all-time and held that record for 11 years until being surpassed by Jurassic Park. ET won four Oscars, including Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing. In 1994 it was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress with the designation of “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

FanX 2021 is in full swing for September 2021 as long as it is safe to do so. Just like every event, FanX puts the attendee’s health and safety first and will work with state health officials and the state government to make sure we are in-line with all necessary protocols.

FanX is coming Fall 2021 from September 16-18 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, UT

Also, FanX is quickly delivering on its promise to be bigger and better with a star-studded celebrity guest list that already includes William Zabka and Martin Cove from the Karate Kid and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Alan Ritchson from Smallville, Titans, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, voice actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille and Maurice LaMarche from the Animaniacs and Jim Cummings, the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

