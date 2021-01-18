Fall in love with this Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl recipe

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council on ABC4 Utah to show viewers another great recipe that you’ll fall in love with and it’s an easy one that does not take long. This is an easy and delicious noodle bowl using ramen and adding delicious flavors and slices of sirloin steak. Check out the video for tips and tricks.
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) beef or Oriental-flavored ramen noodles
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 4 cups of water
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon miso paste (optional)
Toppings: Shredded carrots, bean sprouts, sugar snap peas, sliced fresh sliced mushrooms, sliced green onions, baby spinach or bamboo shoots (optional)
Garnish: Thinly sliced cilantro or basil, sriracha, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, chopped dried seaweed (nori), lime wedges (optional)
Instructions:
- Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine beef, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning from 1 ramen noodle package. Reserve remaining seasoning from the packet for broth; discard the second seasoning packet.
- Cook’s Tip: 1 package (1 pound) pre-sliced beef (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick) may be substituted.
- Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Stir-fry half of beef for 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
- Combine water, onion, garlic, ginger, and reserved seasoning from the packet in the same skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Add noodles. Bring liquid to a boil; reduce heat and cook according to package directions or until noodles are al dente, about 3 minutes. Stir in beef; add miso, toppings, and garnishes, as desired.
- Cook’s Tip: If not using miso paste, use both seasoning packets from ramen noodles. Add the second packet to broth in step 2.
This article contains sponsored content.