Fall in love with this Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl recipe

Jeanetta Williams, President of NAACP – Salt Lake Branch joined ABC4 Utah to discuss the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration and the special television broadcast of the NAACP-Salt Lake Branch’s 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebration – which is also a Tribute to Dr. King and Rosa Parks.

The NAACP - Salt Lake branch invites you to celebrate unity and peace this Martin Luther King jr. Holiday. Join all of us for a tribute to Dr. King, Rosa Parks, and Utahns keeping the dream alive.