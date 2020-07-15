Everybody is looking for a breakthrough treatment

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic speaks with Nicea on ABC4 about a breakthrough treatment they have available.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is one of the only clinics to offer patients the latest breakthrough in ED treatment, Acoustic wave therapy. At Wasatch Medical Clinic they combine radial shockwave and focused shockwave for one of the most comprehensive and effective treatments in the country.

Acoustic wave therapy is a therapy that utilizes acoustical, pulsating sound waves to rebuild, strengthen, and open up the blood vessels. It will additionally remove any plaque buildup that naturally occurs as a man ages.

Acoustic Wave Therapy has been shown to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels resulting in an increase in blood flow.

ED can be a sign of a physical or psychological condition. It can cause stress, relationship strain, and low self-confidence.

Patients suffering from ED should first be evaluated for any underlying physical and psychological conditions. If treatment of the underlying conditions doesn’t help, medications and assistive devices can be prescribed.

