Every bite counts with beef, so make each one nutritious

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen today to talk – Meat 101.

Utah Beef Council is all things Beef and while we normally focus on fabulous recipes, today we are focusing on some fabulous tips on cooking beef and some of the best ways to marinate it also.

Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life.

Many Americans could benefit from adding a high-quality protein to their diet. A moderate to higher protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging, and disease prevention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles.

Eating for a healthy heart and enjoying one of your favorite foods, these two things don’t have to be at odds with one another! Recent research shows that eating lean beef as part of a heart-healthy dietary pattern can help maintain normal cholesterol levels.

For more information and recipes, head on over to the Utah Beef Council website where you can get unlimited information about the benefits of adding beef to your diet and also cooking tips from the pros.

