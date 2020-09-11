Enjoy the patio while it’s still warm

Katy with Taste Utah visits Arlo in Salt Lake City to see what remarkable food they have to offer!

Arlo is a casual, full-service restaurant that aims to become part of the vibrant heart of the greater Salt Lake Area neighborhood. The restaurant’s inspiration comes from a global palette, with modern-day food and drink and an approach that makes everyone feel welcome.

Additionally, Arlo is accepting reservations on the patio for there dine-in menu. The dine-in menu expands on the take-out menu to include some dishes that don’t travel well. If you choose to dine with Arlo, please expect limited table-side contact and additional sanitizing procedures. Arlo is working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.

As Arlo adapts to the unknown future there will be some changes to normal service and menu to respect everyone’s safety.

