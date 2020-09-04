Enjoy dinner on the patio this Labor Day weekend

Katy with Taste Utah visit’s Nomad East on ABC4 Utah today to show us the fantastic options that are available to visit this Labor Day weekend.

Nomad East offers many options to eat and drink. Come on down and enjoy a Burger and Beer on the Patio for lunch or a NY Strip Steak and a glass of wine for dinner inside. After your meal, grab some Fire Roasted Peaches for dessert and enjoy the Eastside scenery of SLC, UT! Check out their menu for yourself!

Nomad Eatery’s second venture, this time on the Eastside, offers a modern casual vibe specializing in creative Neapolitan style pizzas and shared plates. All of the cooking is done in our two large pizza ovens.

